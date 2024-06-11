Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu elected NDA leader in AP assembly

"There will be no space for any kind of unrest. In my four-decade long political career I have seen several elections, but the just-concluded polls are really a history. And, now the entire responsibility lies on all of us to rise up to the expectations of the people. I salute to all the people of the state for the verdict that they have given," he said.

Observing that the state is now in dire straits, the TDP supremo felt that the people have taken the initiative to elect the NDA to power to save the state from this predicament. "As we have campaigned before the elections that the people should ultimately become victorious, finally it has been proved and now the responsibility lies on all of us to take the state on a progressive path," he noted.

The people have patiently endured the anarchic and destructive rule for these five years, the chief minister-designate said, adding that they have now totally reposed faith in the alliance. Naidu thanked the workers of all the three parties in the alliance for striving hard to take the NDA towards a resounding victory.

He also recalled how he was subjected to humiliation on the floor of the Assembly and said as he vowed he is returning to the Assembly as a chief minister making it a 'Gaurava sabha' instead of 'Kaurava sabha' during YSRCP rule.

He asserted that Amaravati will be the only capital city of Andhra Pradesh and other cities like Vizag and Kurnool will also be developed equally.