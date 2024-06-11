Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu elected NDA leader in AP assembly

Hyderabad: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
The MLAs-elect of all the three alliance partners met at a private function hall on Tuesday in Vijayawada to elect their leader where Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Naidu to lead the NDA in the state, which was supported by BJP State unit president Daggubati Purandheswari and TDP state unit president Kinjarapu Atchen Naidu.
Pawan Kalyan has been elected by his party MLAs as Jana Sena legislature party leader. Likewise, TDP MLAs elected Naidu as TDP leader. Naidu will be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday.
Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony slated to be held at an open place close to IT Park in Kesarapalli near Gannavaram airport. He will take oath as chief minister at an auspicious muhurtham of 11:27 am. Along with Naidu Pawan Kalyan is also expected to be sworn in as deputy chief minister.
Addressing the MLAs-elect of the NDA, Naidu said that from Wednesday it will be people's regime in the state and each decision will be in the interest of people. Making it clear that there will be no vindictive politics like demolishing the Praja Vedika and giving the slogan of three capitals, the chief minister-designate said that the positive government will function in the most responsible manner.
"There will be no space for any kind of unrest. In my four-decade long political career I have seen several elections, but the just-concluded polls are really a history. And, now the entire responsibility lies on all of us to rise up to the expectations of the people. I salute to all the people of the state for the verdict that they have given," he said.
Observing that the state is now in dire straits, the TDP supremo felt that the people have taken the initiative to elect the NDA to power to save the state from this predicament. "As we have campaigned before the elections that the people should ultimately become victorious, finally it has been proved and now the responsibility lies on all of us to take the state on a progressive path," he noted.
The people have patiently endured the anarchic and destructive rule for these five years, the chief minister-designate said, adding that they have now totally reposed faith in the alliance. Naidu thanked the workers of all the three parties in the alliance for striving hard to take the NDA towards a resounding victory.
He also recalled how he was subjected to humiliation on the floor of the Assembly and said as he vowed he is returning to the Assembly as a chief minister making it a 'Gaurava sabha' instead of 'Kaurava sabha' during YSRCP rule.
He asserted that Amaravati will be the only capital city of Andhra Pradesh and other cities like Vizag and Kurnool will also be developed equally.
