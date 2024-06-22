Andhra Pradesh authorities demolish YSRCP's under construction office building in Guntur; Jagan Reddy cries foul

Hyderabad: In the early morning crackdown, bulldozers, excavators and cranes from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) demolished the under-construction central office building of the former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district.on Saturday.

YSRCP supremo, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, referred to the demolition of the building as vendetta politics, disregarding a High Court's order.

“This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state's history, commenced around 5:30 am using excavators and bulldozers. The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA," a YSRCP leader said, adding, "the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, an order conveyed to the CRDA Commissioner by the YSRCP's lawyer. However, the CRDA proceeded with the demolition, potentially amounting to contempt of court."

However, sources within the N Chandrababu Naidu government highlighted that the construction was taking place on a state irrigation department land, a move that prompted the then engineering chief, C Narayana Reddy, to object to the land's allotment in February 2023.

The said building was coming up to an extent of 870.40 sq m in survey number No.202-A-1 in the boat yard compound of Seethanagaram in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district.

TDP alleged that YSRCP has been constructing party offices in Anakapalle on a government site leased at Rs 1,000 per acre per annum. In response, YSRCP revealed details of the government land allotment for the construction of TDP offices in several districts in Andhra Pradesh at a lease price ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000 per acre per annum.