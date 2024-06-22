Andhra Pradesh authorities demolish YSRCP's under construction office building in Guntur; Jagan Reddy cries foul

Hyderabad: In the early morning crackdown, bulldozers, excavators and cranes from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) demolished the under-construction central office building of the former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district.on Saturday.
YSRCP supremo, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, referred to the demolition of the building as vendetta politics, disregarding a High Court's order.
“This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state's history, commenced around 5:30 am using excavators and bulldozers. The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA," a YSRCP leader said, adding, "the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, an order conveyed to the CRDA Commissioner by the YSRCP's lawyer. However, the CRDA proceeded with the demolition, potentially amounting to contempt of court."
However, sources within the N Chandrababu Naidu government highlighted that the construction was taking place on a state irrigation department land, a move that prompted the then engineering chief, C Narayana Reddy, to object to the land's allotment in February 2023.
The said building was coming up to an extent of 870.40 sq m in survey number No.202-A-1 in the boat yard compound of Seethanagaram in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district.
TDP alleged that YSRCP has been constructing party offices in Anakapalle on a government site leased at Rs 1,000 per acre per annum. In response, YSRCP revealed details of the government land allotment for the construction of TDP offices in several districts in Andhra Pradesh at a lease price ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000 per acre per annum.
Even as CRDA demolished under construction central office building of @YSRCParty in Tadepalli GVMC town planning officer issued notice & stop work order of another @YSRCParty office building in Vizag’s prime locality of Yendada #Andhra #AndhraPradesh #AndhraPolitics https://t.co/P1V61RVSJo pic.twitter.com/JngZD2ZYGZ— SNV Sudhir (@sudhirjourno) June 22, 2024
YSRCP govt circumvented objections raised by C Narayana Reddy
Government sources said that inspite of the objections raised by C NarayanaReddy, Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources Department (Irrigation), the then YSRCP-led Government circumvented the objections and passed orders to allocate the land for YSRCP Guntur District Party office.
On January 31, 2023 the Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Circle, Vijayawada has written to the then Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) requesting to furnish a detailed report along with consent for leasing the land in Survey No. 202/A measuring an extent of two acres in Tadepalli Mandal for construction of Party office in Guntur District based on the representation of MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad who was the then District President, YSR Congress Party, Guntur District. Interestingly, Mr. Prasada Rao himself joined the TDP before elections.
In a reply, dated February, 2, 2023, the Engineer-in-Chief in the YSR Congress Party-led Government refused his consent to give the land for construction of party office of the YSRCP on grounds that Water bodies/ tanks / FTL areas need to be protected as per Supreme court orders.
The engineer in chief also said that the Water Resources Department has plans to establish Andhra Pradesh Water Land Management Training Institute (WALAMTI) along with Andhra Pradesh Engineering Research Laboratories (APERL) in the said land.
Vizag office under scanner
In another intriguing development, local civic authorities in Visakhapatnam issued a notice and also the 'stop construction' order to the YSRCP for the construction of the party office in the beach. The notice said that YSRCP proceeded with the construction even before the application for construction permission was under scrutiny by the authorities.
YSRCP had built a grand building for its office on two acres of land in Yendada, anticipating that the party would retain power in the just concluded assembly polls and Jagan would shift to Vizag as part of his three-capitals plan; the beach city's party office would be an important place for the YSRCP.
“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that you have applied the building permission to the VMRDA authorities instead of applying and obtaining permission from the GVMC authorities as the site is falling within the GVMC limits. It was further observed that the said file is under scrutiny at the VMRDA Authorities login, and you have proceeded with the unauthorised construction of the RCC Building Ground and First Floor, nearly to the extent of Ac 2.00 Cents, aborting the Law College Road in Sy. No. 175/4 of Yendada Village, Ward No. 8, Zone II, GVMC limits. Therefore, you are hereby directed to show cause in writing by you or your authorised agent. Further, you are hereby directed to stop the work and submit a reply within seven (7) days from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which further action will be taken as per due procedure,” said a notice by the GVMC town planning officer.