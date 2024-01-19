Andhra Pradesh begins caste census

Hyderabad: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh launched a comprehensive caste census on Friday to enumerate all the castes in the state.

A special phone app has been designed by the government to conduct the census, expected to be completed in another 20 days to one month. Andhra Pradesh has become the second state in the country, after Bihar, to launch such a caste census.

Village and ward volunteers are being utilized to undertake the census with the help of ward and village secretariats. Special training was also provided to the volunteers and staff. More than 700 caste groups are available on the mobile application for the public to choose theirs. The 'No caste' option has also been provided.