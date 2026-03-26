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Andhra Pradesh bus fire: Survivors recall moments of darkness, chaos, desperate fight to escape

A young man who had occupied the first seat of the ill-fated bus said he had inhaled a lot of smoke and struggled to breathe.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsBus accidentAandhra Pradesh

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