<p>Amaravati: Microsoft founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bill-gates">Bill Gates</a> arrived at the state secretariat here on Monday, where he was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a>.</p><p>Later, the chief minister introduced his council of ministers, followed by an interaction with IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and a few senior officials, an official release said.</p><p>"Welcome back, Mr Bill Gates! AP Welcomes Bill Gates," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.</p><p>Earlier, Gates was welcomed by Lokesh at Gannavaram Airport along with senior cabinet colleagues.</p><p>"Welcome to Amaravati, Mr Bill Gates. It was a pleasure to receive the Chair of the Gates Foundation at Gannavaram Airport today," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.</p><p>Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh ministers, Gates proceeded to the state secretariat for discussions on strengthening cooperation in health, agriculture, education and technology-driven governance initiatives.</p>.<p>Lokesh noted that Andhra Pradesh looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to create scalable and impactful solutions for public welfare across sectors.</p><p>CM Naidu has requested Gates to expand ongoing health initiatives across the state and discussions will focus on AI as well.</p><p>The Gates Foundation is already working at Kuppam in Chittoor district on health-related projects, and the talks are expected to explore scaling up these interventions to benefit the wider population across the southern state.</p><p>Later, Gates will proceed to the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) to observe the utilisation of technology in governance, followed by Naidu showcasing the system's procedures and results, a government source said.</p><p>The CM will give a presentation on the "Swarna Andhra 2047" (golden Andhra) vision and the reforms ushered in various sectors, including med-tech, diagnostic services and Sanjeevani, a health record digitisation programme, the source said.</p><p>Following these engagements at the secretariat, Gates and his team will proceed to a farm at Undavalli village in Amaravati, where he will witness the use of drones and AI technology, the source further said.</p><p>Gates had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice, and this visit follows an invitation extended by CM Naidu to further deepen collaboration with the state government, Municipal Minister P Narayana earlier said.</p>