<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and NDA ally N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday threw his weight behind Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi's </a>austerity measures, urging citizens to adopt responsible spending habits in the interest of the nation.</p><p>Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a Skill University and KIMS Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amaravati">Amaravati</a>, Naidu called on the public to follow the seven-point advisory issued by the Prime Minister in response to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its potential economic fallout for India.</p><p>He warned that the deteriorating geopolitical situation is placing mounting fiscal pressure on the country, particularly on fuel imports and foreign exchange reserves. Naidu stressed that both governments and citizens must act with a sense of shared responsibility. </p>.CM Naidu urges Google & partners to complete AI Hub 3–6 months ahead of schedule .<p>Naidu announced that the Andhra Pradesh government would hold consultations over the next one to two days and release a detailed action plan to implement similar measures at the state level.</p><p>He specifically urged a reduction in petrol and diesel consumption to conserve foreign exchange, and called on public representatives to lead by example by trimming vehicle convoys and rationalising security arrangements where possible. </p><p>Citizens, he added, should be prepared to bear temporary inconveniences for the larger national good.</p><p>The chief minister added that unnecessary foreign travel should be avoided. Citizens should prioritise domestic tourism, as India and Andhra Pradesh offer several world-class destinations. </p><p>“The Prime Minister’s appeal to moderate gold purchases should also be considered, as excessive imports add pressure on foreign exchange reserves,” he said.</p><p>Naidu reiterated that Andhra Pradesh would fully align with the national effort and contribute proactively to protecting the country’s economic interests during this period of global uncertainty.</p>.Andhra CM announces Rs 40,000 lease per acre under Amaravati phase II land pooling.<p>The Chief Minister stressed that there is growing global demand for doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedical staff and added that even doctors must adapt to new technologies such as AI.</p><p>Referring to industrial growth, Naidu said the state government is focused on creating employment opportunities for youth and attracting investments. </p><p>He cited recent foundation ceremonies for major projects, including Google data Center and the ArcelorMittal plant, and directed that construction and operational timelines be strictly followed. </p><p>According to him, Google’s project should be completed before August 2028, while Phase-1 of the ArcelorMittal plant should be completed by December 2028.</p><p>The Chief Minister announced that Amaravati is emerging as a Quantum Valley, with companies such as IBM, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro. He said Andhra Pradesh would become home to India’s first quantum computer by December, with a 133-qubit quantum computer expected to be installed soon. Within two years, Amaravati could potentially supply quantum computing technologies globally, he added.</p><p>Referring to the tensions in West Asia, the Chief Minister said disruptions in fuel supplies and economic uncertainties underline the need for energy self-reliance. He emphasized accelerating green energy production through rooftop solar and decentralised power generation.</p><p>He also said the government had reduced electricity procurement costs and assured that electricity tariffs would not be increased under the present administration.</p><p>He said Amaravati and Visakhapatnam would both be developed into globally competitive cities, while Rayalaseema would emerge as a horticulture and technology hub.</p>