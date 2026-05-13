Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu endorses austerity measures announced by PM Modi

He warned that the deteriorating geopolitical situation is placing mounting fiscal pressure on the country, particularly on fuel imports and foreign exchange reserves.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 13:29 IST
India NewsPM ModiAndhra PradeshChandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us