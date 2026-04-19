Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils plan to expand horticulture to 50 lakh acres, set up cocoa city

The chief minister called for a cluster-based development model to transform Rayalaseema into a major horticulture hub.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 18:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 18:49 IST
India NewsChandrababu NaiduAandhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us