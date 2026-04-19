<p>Amaravati: An action plan to expand horticulture to 50 lakh acres, establish a dedicated cocoa city, and strengthen the agriculture sector to ensure higher income for farmers is among the key guidelines issued to officials by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh </a>CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.</p>.<p>Reviewing the agriculture sector at his camp office in Undavalli in Guntur district, the chief minister asked officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to expand horticulture cultivation to 50 lakh acres across the state.</p>.<p>“The CM ordered the preparation of an action plan to expand horticulture cultivation to 50 lakh acres across the state,” said a press release quoting Naidu.</p>.<p>The chief minister called for a cluster-based development model to transform Rayalaseema into a major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/horticultural-crops">horticulture</a> hub.</p>.<p>Naidu said the state is planning a “world-class” dedicated cocoa city, which should serve as an experience centre for progressive farmers, and directed officials to identify a suitable location for the 250-acre project.</p>.<p>Calling for the strengthening of the agriculture sector, the CM directed officials to ensure higher incomes for farmers.</p>.MGNREGA's worst year in Andhra Pradesh: Employment collapses 23% amid policy transition.<p>He stressed the need to educate farmers on cultivating market-driven crops and guide them toward more profitable options.</p>.<p>According to Naidu, agricultural lands should remain productive throughout the year, encouraging farmers to adopt multi-cropping systems to ensure continuous income.</p>.<p>The TDP supremo instructed officials to enable certification-based marketing of produce grown under natural farming, which would help farmers secure premium prices.</p>.<p>Officials informed the CM that in 2025–26, natural farming was taken up in over nine lakh hectares by nearly 18 lakh farmers across 4,116 gram panchayats.</p>.<p>For 2026–27, the CM set a target to expand natural farming to all 13,300 gram panchayats, covering 25 lakh farmers and 11 lakh hectares.</p>.<p>Referring to the decline in urea usage per hectare during the last Rabi season, the CM termed it a positive development, according to the press release.</p>.Andhra CM announces Rs 40,000 lease per acre under Amaravati phase II land pooling.<p>He instructed officials to develop a system for doorstep delivery of produce from Rythu Bazaars by engaging suitable agencies.</p>.<p>Naidu directed officials to explore expanding saffron cultivation in the Araku Agency area and improving yield quality through scientific methods.</p>.<p>Under the Andhra Pradesh Mushroom Mission 2026–31, the CM set a target to produce one lakh tonnes annually.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that apples being cultivated on an experimental basis in Anantapur are of good quality and that climatic conditions are favourable.</p>.<p>He directed them to conduct a detailed scientific study of the region and expand apple cultivation accordingly.</p>.<p>The CM instructed officials to focus on increasing the cultivation of avocado, fig, jackfruit, guava, and pepper, noting that fruits such as figs should be processed into dry fruit products to enhance value addition.</p>.<p>Naidu emphasised that below poverty line (BPL) farmer families should be supported with dairy and livestock-based supplementary income opportunities through government-backed welfare programmes.</p>.<p>Officials apprised Naidu that a statewide crop survey is underway, documenting crops under cultivation and available water resources.</p>.<p>They said the ‘Farmer App’ now includes comprehensive details such as farmers’ profiles, land extent, soil test data, usage of fertilisers, pesticides, and seeds, benefits received under government schemes, groundwater availability, and nearby water resources.</p>.<p>Officials said the app provides crop-specific weather forecasts and input requirements such as fertilisers and seeds.</p>.<p>They added that over eight lakh farmers have registered on the ‘Farmer App’ so far. The CM observed that beyond registrations, effective usage and tangible benefits to farmers are more important.</p>.<p>Officials also informed him that awareness campaigns under 'Rythanna Meekosam' (For Farmers’ Welfare) reached nearly 49 lakh farmer families in phase 1 and over 46 lakh farmer families in phase 2 through a five-point outreach programme.</p>.<p>They said the southwest monsoon rainfall this year may be below normal at around 92 per cent of the average.</p>.<p>They cautioned that El Niño conditions may severely affect rain-fed regions, especially Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Prakasam districts, leading to reduced rainfall and impacting pulses, oilseeds, and water-dependent horticulture crops.</p>.ReNew breaks ground for 6.5 GW solar ingot-wafer manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.<p>El Niño is a climatic phenomenon marked by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.</p>.<p>As a mitigation measure, officials said the state is implementing PMDS (Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing), under which seeds are sown before the onset of rains, according to the press release.</p>.<p>Officials observed that this system improves yields while reducing cultivation costs, fertiliser use, and water consumption, enabling farmers to earn an additional Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per acre.</p>.<p>The CM directed officials to implement PMDS in 20 lakh acres this year and explore integrating it with the VB G Ramji G initiative. </p>