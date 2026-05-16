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Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu announces cash incentives for third, fourth child

Naidu said a new scheme called “Children Are Wealth” will be launched soon, stressing that population management aims to transform the population into a national asset.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

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