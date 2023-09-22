Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh court extends remand of Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development scam till Sept 24

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau here extended the former CM’s remand by two days.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 09:30 IST

Follow Us

A court on Friday extended the judicial remand of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case pertaining to AP Skill Development Corporation scam till September 24.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau here extended the former Chief Minister’s remand by two days.

Meanwhile, the High Court has scheduled the hearing on the FIR quash petition filed by Naidu at 1:30 pm today.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 September 2023, 09:30 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshChandrababu Naidu

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT