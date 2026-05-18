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Andhra Pradesh eyes strategic role in global nuclear economy, targets Rs 10L cr investments

The event brought together senior US nuclear industry executives, policymakers, and strategic stakeholders.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshNuclearNara Lokesh

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