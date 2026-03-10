<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/2">Andhra Pradesh</a> Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar assured that the state faces no LPG gas shortage, urging people to avoid unnecessary worries.</p><p>Adequate stocks are available for both domestic and commercial use, with no current disruptions, he added. He directed Joint Collectors to implement district-level safeguards against illegal diversions to the black market during this sensitive period. </p><p>Amid global war tensions, Manohar conducted a teleconference review with top officials on Tuesday, checking available gas reserves.</p><p>“We are taking steps to ensure that there are no problems in gas supply for domestic needs. If required, we will arrange to supply LPG meant for commercial needs according to priority. At present, we are constantly monitoring the gas being supplied to the State from the HPCL Visakhapatnam refinery, the Hassan–Cherlapalli pipeline from Mangaluru, and from HPCL, BPCL and IOC facilities in Visakhapatnam."</p><p>"If there is any deviation in the stocks required for daily needs, we will move ahead with alternative arrangements. We will take steps so that people in the state do not face any difficulties. The entire administrative machinery must remain fully alert on this,” said Manohar.</p>.Govt invokes Essential Commodities Act to regulate supply of natural gas amid LPG shortage .<p>He said Joint Collectors should appoint special vigilance teams and control any diversion of gas. He ordered that stringent action be taken against those who hike prices arbitrarily using various rumours or who spread false information. </p><p>He said the supply chain should be monitored district-wise at all times, and if there are any gaps in supply anywhere, immediate corrective measures should be taken. Senior officials at the State headquarters should also pay special attention to gas supply. </p><p>He appealed to people not to panic by merely seeing information circulating on social media. “At present we are not facing any impact from the international war-like situation. Even the Central government is constantly monitoring this,” he said.</p>