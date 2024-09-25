Andhra Pradesh floods: 1,600 teams finish loss assessment in record time; compensation being paid

Hyderabad: The 1,600 teams deployed by the Andhra Pradesh government for the enumeration of loss caused by devastating floods in Vijayawada completed their assignment in a matter of three days, thereby allowing for compensation to be paid to the victims of the disaster.

In a record effort, the Andhra government had earlier deployed 1,600 teams with hand-held devices for loss assessment and the calculation of compensation to be paid to victims.

An estimated four lakh households were affected in the devastiating floods, but assessment could not be carried out until recently as the affected areas could not be accessed until September 10.

However, immediately after the water receded, the government of Andhra Pradesh set about the challenging task of enumeration and managing the compensation disbursement.

A tech-based solution was designed to this end with a front-end app and a back-end database, operating on a hand-held device that could manage the enumeration process. This handheld device was given to the enumeration teams, who then went into the field and commenced the exercise.