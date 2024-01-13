Andhra Pradesh gears up for rooster fights during Sankranthi festival

Kaikaluru in Krishna district, Ai Bhimavaram, Undi in the West Godavari district and few other places in East Godavari districts where high-stakes cockfights take place on a large scale on open grounds.

At some places at least 200 designated fighting rings are set up with an average betting of Rs 10 lakh. At least 20 fights are scheduled in each ring every day over the three days.

Apart from local varieties, Peruvian birds are also in demand this season. A good breed rooster is priced at as high as Rs 2.5 lakh. These roosters are specially trained and bred for almost a year prior to the Sankranthi festivities. The breeders feed the birds a nutritious balanced diet of dry fruits, cereals, millets so that they can withstand attacks from opposing roosters and develop agility and robustness.

The roosters are also given stamina training by swimming and jumps. Local varieties like Aseel, Pacha, Benaki Dega, Kaaki Nemali, Setu, and Kaaki Dega that are well known for their fierce fighting abilities are the favourite of betters.

While local varieties range in price from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 each, Peruvian birds' price can go as high as Rs 1.5 lakh each.

Peruvian birds are very quick and attack faster when compared to local breeds like Aseel.

“Many buy these exotic Peru origin birds as a hobby too. Months before Sankranthi as early as September last year demand for roosters went up,” Inti Pradeep who runs Pradeep Farms in Vijayawada told DH. Pradeep was the first breeder in this region to introduce exotic Peruvian roosters after being imported from South America.

Animal rights activists however call these rooster fights as inhumane. Humane Society International/India, an animal protection organisation has urged citizens to report cockfighting.

"Engaging in cockfighting not only inflicts immense suffering on animals, is linked with cockfights and exploits people. HSI/India urges every individual to dissuade others from indulging in this inhumane and unlawful activity and promptly inform the nearest police station of any cockfights being organised or conducted. This festive season, as we celebrate our harvest, let us prioritise compassion,” said HSI/India’s Managing Director Alokparna Sengupta.