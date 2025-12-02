<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh is preparing for another round of land pooling for its ambitious Amaravati capital city project. The state government on Tuesday issued an order to acquire a total of 20,494 acres of land, including 16,562.56 acres of patta land, 104.01 acres of assigned land and 3,828.30 acres of government land within the Capital Region under sub-section (2) of Section 55 of the APCRDA Act across seven villages.</p><p>The additional land will be earmarked for key infrastructure projects, including an International Sports City, a greenfield international airport, a new railway station and the Inner Ring Road (IRR) in Amaravati. During its earlier term between 2014 and 2019, the N Chandrababu Naidu government had pooled nearly 34,000 acres across 29 villages to build a grand greenfield capital city named Amaravati. The latest government order for additional land pooling follows the State Cabinet’s approval of the proposal last week.</p><p>The Chief Minister has repeatedly stressed the need for more land under land pooling to build a “world-class capital”. A day before the Cabinet meeting last week, Naidu met farmers from the capital region and said that without further land acquisition, Amaravati would remain just a municipal town, far from the global city the government envisions. Farmers who attended the meeting agreed with Naidu and expressed their willingness to participate in the second phase of land pooling.</p>.'One kg banana selling at fifty paise, cheaper than matchbox in Andhra Pradesh': YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy.<p>In the second phase, land will be pooled in Vaikuntapuram, Pedamadduru, Endrai, Karlapudi, Vaddamanu, Harischandrapuram and Pedaparimi. Earlier, the CRDA Commissioner had placed the proposal for the second phase of land pooling before the Group of Ministers constituted to examine land allocation in the CRDA area, seeking authorisation to initiate the Land Pooling Scheme in seven villages covering 20,494 acres in the Capital Region.</p><p>The 21st meeting of the Group of Ministers, held on November 27, 2025, recommended authorising the APCRDA Commissioner to launch the scheme in these seven villages. After examining the proposal, the government has now authorised the Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority to initiate the Land Pooling Scheme in the seven villages, covering 16,666.57 acres within the Capital Region, under sub-section (2) of Section 55 of the APCRDA Act.</p>