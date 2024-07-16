Andhra Pradesh government offers Rs 10 lakh compensation to minor rape victim's kin

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha on Monday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the minor girl who was gang raped in Nandyal district.

On July 7, three boys allegedly gang raped the nine-year-old girl and then pushed her into the Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation Canal in Mucchumarri village. She was last seen playing in a park in the village.

"The Chief Minister has sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the minor girl," Anitha said in a press release.