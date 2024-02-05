Andhra Pradesh Guv highlights YSRCP's achievements in customary address; TDP walks out

In his address Nazeer said, "It is indeed an honour and privilege for me to address the joint session of the present Legislative Assembly on this momentous occasion of the current budget session 2024-25."

In his speech, the Governor read out the highlights of the YSRCP government's achievements, such as reducing poverty, and noted the contribution of agriculture and allied services to the state GSDP rose to 36 per cent against the 18 per cent at the national level.