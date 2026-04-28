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Andhra Pradesh journalist hacked to death during morning walk in Chittoor

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with his shirt torn, a scene witnesses described as deeply disturbing.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra Pradesh

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