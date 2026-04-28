Andhra Pradesh journalist hacked to death during morning walk in Chittoor

<p>Hyderabad: A journalist with a vernacular media house was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in V Kota town of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday morning in what police believe was a premeditated attack due to personal enmity.</p><p>K Jaganmohan Reddy, a reporter with ABN AndhraJyothy, was on his daily morning walk when unidentified assailants chased him down and stabbed him repeatedly with sharp-edged weapons near a mosque in Dhanapuram, V. Kota Mandal. He died on the spot. Another journalist, Subrahmanyam of Prajasakti, who was walking alongside Reddy, was also attacked and sustained severe head injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.</p>.Youth Congress leader hacked to death in Karnataka's Dharwad.<p>Chittoor Superintendent of Police Tishar Dudi confirmed that the murder took place in the early hours and involved motorcycle-borne attackers. "We are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity, while not ruling out other motives," he said. Six special teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused.</p><p>Police identified the prime suspect as Tameem, a known rowdy-sheeter and alleged red sanders smuggler, who carried out the attack with at least one accomplice. Though originally from V Kota, Tameem is currently believed to be residing in Karnataka. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.</p><p>Preliminary investigation suggested the attack was carefully planned. The accused had reportedly observed Reddy's daily routine and waited for a moment when he was alone and vulnerable. Police suspect that Reddy's reporting on or intervention in past cases involving Tameem may have fuelled a long-running feud between the two, though the exact motive is yet to be established.</p><p>The incident has sent shockwaves through Chittoor district, which is also the home district of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy was found lying in a pool of blood with his shirt torn, a scene witnesses described as deeply disturbing.</p><p>The killing has triggered widespread outrage among journalist bodies and civil society. Arava Gopal, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Journalist Forum's Tirupati district unit, called the incident a shame for democracy and demanded swift and stringent legal action against those responsible.</p>