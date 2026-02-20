<p>Amaravati: A 27 year-old man asking his wife to reduce the TV volume here proved fatal after she stabbed him, ultimately leading to his death, police said on Friday.</p><p>Mangalagiri sub-divisional police officer Murali Krishna said Kranthi (25) allegedly stabbed Sheikh Ahmed on Thursday over the television volume issue.</p><p>Krishna told <em>PTI</em> that the couple married eight months ago.</p>.Andhra Pradesh: Suspect in rape & murder of 7-year-old girl found dead in pond.<p>According to police, Ahmed died while undergoing treatment.</p><p>Following the incident, the victim's mother lodged a police complaint accusing her daughter-in-law of stabbing her son for being asked to lower the TV volume.</p><p>Police registered a case for murder and are in the process of arresting Kranthi.</p>