<p>Andhra Pradesh is chalking out plans to emerge as 'Integrated Strategic Material Hub' by efficiently utilizing beach sand minerals like ilmenite, rutile, zircon, monazite, garnet, and sillimanite available along the long coast of the state. During a review meeting on the Mines Department in Amaravati on Tuesday Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed the 'Andhra Pradesh Titanium, Strategic Materials Mission (AP-TSMM)', aiming to attract massive investments and create thousands of jobs.</p><p>The mission targets Rs 50,000 crore in investments and 40,000 jobs over the next decade, boosting industrial growth. Three key processing parks have been proposed. A Titanium Park in Srikakulam targeting 1.5 million tonnes annually; a Rare Earth Corridor in Anakapalli aiming for 25,000 tonnes per year; and a comprehensive Titanium and Rare Earth Corridor in Machilipatnam.</p><p>These minerals found along the state's coastline, are among India's most valuable and essential for paints, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, defense, surgery, ceramics, electronics, nuclear fuel, and reactor components, said Naidu. Officials informed the Chief Minister that processing them effectively could position Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for titanium and rare earths, reducing reliance on imports.</p><p>Naidu also instructed studying policies from the Centre and other states on rare minerals, value addition, and short, medium, and long-term plans based on future demand.</p>