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Andhra Pradesh milk adulteration: Death toll rises to 16

The case came to light on February 22 after a cluster of patients with acute kidney failure symptoms was reported from Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar areas.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshmilk adulteration

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