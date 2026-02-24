<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh officials suspect coolant leakage from a chilling tanker caused the milk adulteration killing four in Rajamahendravaram. </p><p>Preliminary tests confirmed ethylene glycol, a toxic cooling agent leaked into the supply. Residents of Chowdeswari Nagar and Sawroopnagar fell severely ill after consuming contaminated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/milk">milk</a> since February 16. Ethylene glycol is a colorless, odorless, sweet-tasting organic compound commonly used as antifreeze in vehicle radiators, coolants, and de-icing fluids.</p><p>Four deaths confirmed and 12 others are receiving treatment, including two on ventilators, from acute renal failure over the last 48 hours. District Medical Health Officer Dr V Venkateswararao said mostly elderly over 60 were admitted since Saturday night with vomiting, distress, and reduced urination. On February 15 evening, residents complained to vendor Addala Venkata Ganesh about sour milk. He has been detained with a case registered.</p><p>State Health Commissioner M Veerapandian on Tuesday said that no urea contamination appears in samples. “Urea causes immediate kidney/liver damage; only long-term use triggers failure and urinary blockage, experts noted. Ethylene glycol contamination produces severe symptoms within 3-4 days. All steps ensured optimal hospital care and there are no new cases on Tuesday,” he said.</p>.Four dead, 12 ill after consuming adulterated milk in Andhra Pradesh.<p>Police identified ethylene glycol coolant leak from chilling units as the likely cause. Officials collected 10 samples of leftover curd, ghee, vinegar, and milk from victims' homes and sent them to Hyderabad and Kakinada labs accredited by National <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/food-safety">Food Safety</a> Authority. No vendor milk remained, but curd, paneer, ghee, and buttermilk samples were secured.</p><p>Following senior nephrologist Dr M Raviraj's advice, unavailable kidney-boosting drugs have been sourced from Chennai and Mumbai for immediate use.</p><p>District Collector Keerthi Chekuri said special teams conducted door-to-door surveys in Chowdeswari Nagar and Sawroopnagar, offering medical services, testing, and monitoring.</p><p>District SP D Narasimha Kishore said deceased include N Seshagirirao (72), Radhakrishnamurthy (74), Tadi Krishnaveni (76), Tadi Ramani (58).</p><p>Police found victims consumed milk from an unlicensed private dairy which is now sealed. Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> ordered tough action against the dairy owner and other responsible and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia per deceased family besides free hospital treatment.</p>