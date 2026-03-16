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Andhra Pradesh MP embarrasses TDP after being tested for consuming drugs in rave party

TDP leadership also served him a show-cause notice, while opposition YSRCP seized the chance to attack the ruling party.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsTelanganaAndhra PradeshDrugsTDP

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