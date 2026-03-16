<p>Hyderabad: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/2">Andhra Pradesh</a> has put the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tdp">TDP</a> in a tight spot after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> police caught him for allegedly consuming drugs at a farmhouse on Hyderabad's outskirts late Saturday night.</p><p>An initial urine test came back negative, but a repeat test on Sunday showed positive for drugs. Police said Yadav tried to hoodwink them by diluting his sample with water during the first test. </p><p>The embarrassment prompted Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> to ask Yadav to stay away from party activities until he submits an explanation.</p><p>TDP leadership also served him a show-cause notice, while opposition YSRCP seized the chance to attack the ruling party. Yadav was apprehended alongside former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and nine others.</p><p>When the anti-narcotics team from Future City Commissionerate announced their presence and warned of a search, a gunshot rang out from inside toward the police. Officers re-identified themselves and warned against further firing, then swiftly entered and secured the premises. </p><p>Near the washroom, one person was found holding a revolver and taken into custody with the weapon, another held empty cartridge cases. The search yielded 0.26 grams of cocaine from accused Silvari Sharath Kumar, who confessed to procuring it from another accused Kaushik Ravi from Shimla. The person who opened fire at the police has been identified as a Delhi based realtor, Namith Sharma.</p><p>TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said the party leadership had taken serious note of the reports and sought a detailed explanation from the MP, observing that any development capable of undermining the party’s public credibility could not be treated lightly.</p>.Politics of abusive words & vandalism take centrestage in Andhra Pradesh.<p>“As an interim measure, Mahesh Kumar has been advised to refrain from participating in party activities until the matter is examined and clarity emerges. The notice directs him to submit a written explanation to the State president within 48 hours, addressing the allegations that have surfaced in the public domain,” said Srinivasa Rao.</p><p>He indicated that failure to furnish a satisfactory response within the stipulated time may invite further action in accordance with the party’s organisational rules and disciplinary framework.</p><p>Reaffirming the party’s position, he underscored that the Telugu Desam Party maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities, including those related to narcotics. </p><p>The leadership, he said, remains firmly committed to ensuring that the conduct of individuals does not cast a shadow on the party’s institutional reputation or the values it claims to uphold.</p><p>The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) had seized a 32 calibre revolver which is made in Germany along with live and empty cartridges from them.</p><p>YSRCP has demanded the sacking of MP Putta Mahesh Yadav for allegedly taking drugs at a rave party. Speaking to media former MLA TJR Sudhakarbabu said Chandrababu Naidu should sack his MP after testing positive for taking drugs at a party held in Hyderabad. </p><p>Terming TDP as Telugu Drugs Party, he said liquor and drugs are freely available in the state and the MP has shown his true colours. It is for Chandrababu Naidu to take action or it remains to be seen whether he activates his hotline with his Telangana counterpart to pull the MP out of the case, he said. While the MP has been mentioned in the FIR, he has been given station bail.</p>