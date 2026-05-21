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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh offers Rs 19K cr incentives to Reliance for AI Data Centre in Vizianagaram

The approval comes as Andhra Pradesh aggressively positions Vizag and the north coastal belt as India’s next-generation AI and hyperscale data center corridor.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 03:12 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 03:12 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAI

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