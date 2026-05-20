Andhra Pradesh pastor booked for staging attack on self to trigger communal unrest

<p>Hyderabad: A 38-year-old pastor who allegedly satged a murder attempt on himself to incite communal unrest in Andhra Pradesh has been booked by police.</p><p><br>Social media posts circulated three days ago purportedly showed Kadapa-based Pastor Dara Abhinay Darshan being chased and attacked while travelling in his vehicle by locals in the tribal village of Neeruthotapalem, under GK Veedhi Mandal in Alluri Seetaramaraju district.</p><p><br>However, investigation revealed that the alleged attack was part of a pre-planned conspiracy orchestrated by the pastor and several associates. According to police, the accused identified and mobilised locals from Dumbriguda and nearby areas through inducements and monetary payments to participate in the staged assault.</p> <p>The incident was allegedly scripted, recorded, and subsequently amplified across social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook with the intent to spread fear, disturb communal harmony, and trigger public unrest across parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p>.Andhra Pradesh eyes strategic role in global nuclear economy, targets Rs 10L cr investments.<p>"Investigation further revealed that the incident was allegedly pre-planned, recorded, and subsequently circulated through social media and media platforms with the intention of creating fear, disturbing communal harmony, and spreading public unrest in the area and across parts of Andhra Pradesh," said Alluri Seetaramaraju District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar. "Investigation continues to establish the role of others who may have provided assistance and financing to the accused," he said.</p><p><br>Police also suspect a broader political motive behind the staged attack, linked to the pastor's efforts to float a new political party. The Pastor had formed the Bharosa Party on March 26, 2026, with a launch event reportedly held in Kakinada, coinciding with the first death anniversary of Pastor Praveen Pagadala.</p><p><br><br>"The alleged conspiracy behind the Bharosa Party incident was purportedly aimed at creating a sensational attack narrative to gain political mileage, attract public sympathy, increase social media attention, and provoke communal tension and unrest in Andhra Pradesh," a senior police official said.</p><p><br>In February, the pastor had reportedly visited Pedabaya village in Ananthagiri Mandal for several days, where he held meetings with pastors to build unity and lay the groundwork for a separate political party. He also conducted a campaign at Sunkarimetta in Ananthagiri Mandal. On May 11, he led a delegation that submitted a memorandum to the GK Veedhi MPDO over various issues concerning Mondigadda Panchayat. Police said he conducted political campaigns and outreach activities in tribal and agency areas, mobilising minority and Christian communities in the process.</p><p><br>Meanwhile, around 100 residents of Neeruthotapalem village, led by Vasuparthi Timothy, District President of Yesu Kristu Sangam, staged a rally from Mullumetta junction to the village, demanding justice for what they believed was a genuine attack on the pastor unaware, apparently, of the alleged deception at the time.</p><p><br><br>The pastor and his associates have been booked by the Gudem Kotha Veedhi Police Station under multiple sections of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS), including Section 189(3) (unlawful assembly), Section 196(2) (promoting enmity between religious groups), Section 299 (outraging religious feelings), Section 302 (deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), Section 353(1) (public mischief), and Section 3(5). Investigations are ongoing.</p>