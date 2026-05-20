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Andhra Pradesh pastor booked for staging attack on self to trigger communal unrest

The incident was allegedly scripted, recorded, and subsequently amplified across social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook with the intent to spread fear, disturb communal harmony
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsCrimeArrestedpastorAndhra Pradesh News

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