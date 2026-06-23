Andhra Pradesh police detain circle inspector Nagaraju in Gade Sai Krishna custodial death case

<p>Hyderabad:<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh"> Andhra Pradesh </a>police have taken a circle inspector into custody following sustained pressure from multiple quarters over the alleged custodial torture and murder of a 25-year-old youth. The TDP-led NDA government had faced mounting criticism for its failure to arrest Lanka Nagaraju, a circle inspector posted at the Krishna Lanka police station in Vijayawada, more than a month after a local youth went missing under suspicious circumstances.</p><p>The victim, Gade Sai Krishna, around 25, who had prior criminal cases pending against him, was reportedly picked up by Vijayawada Krishna Lanka police on May 9 in connection with an ongoing investigation. He never returned home. His mother subsequently approached the state High Court seeking justice. Responding to mounting pressure, the government constituted a <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/sit">Special Investigation Team </a>(SIT) headed by an officer of Inspector General rank to probe the matter.</p><p>Though Nagaraju was suspended a few days earlier, he was formally taken into custody on Tuesday from his home in Singh Nagar. In a striking turn of events, local residents rallied in support of the suspended officer, holding demonstrations and raising slogans demanding that no action be taken against him. When SIT officers arrived to take Nagaraju into custody, a section of the crowd attempted to obstruct the arrest. Additional personnel were deployed to manage the situation, and the SIT team was ultimately able to detain the circle inspector without further incident.</p>.Andhra missing youth case: 'Is Sai Krishna dead or alive? If dead, where is his body?' Jagan Mohan Reddy asks CM Chandrababu Naidu.<p>The controversy intensified after Sai Krishna's mother, Vijayalakshmi, filed a habeas corpus petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking her son to be produced before the court. According to the family, he was allegedly taken by police personnel from Markapur and brought to Vijayawada without any intimation to his relatives. Since then, they say, they have received no information about his whereabouts.</p><p>Taking serious note of the allegations, the High Court directed the police to trace Sai Krishna and produce him before the bench. A division bench comprising Justice R Raghunandan Rao and Justice Toota Chandrasekhar reviewed the matter and instructed the authorities to ensure his appearance in court. The bench extended the deadline for compliance, making clear that if Sai Krishna is located before the next hearing, he must be produced before the judges without delay.</p><p>Vijayalakshmi alleged that Nagaraju threatened her and made chilling remarks about her son's fate. She claimed the officer asked her to give up hope and suggested her son would never return.</p><p>YSRCP State Spokesperson Vangaveeti Narendra slammed the TDP-led coalition government and the police machinery for their handling of the Gade Sai Krishna lock-up death case, stating that a systematic effort had been underway from day one to destroy evidence and shield those responsible. He said the disappearance of crucial CCTV footage from Krishnalanka Police Station has further exposed the cover-up and demonstrated how evidence is being erased to protect senior officials.</p><p>Narendra said the SIT constituted by the state government is nothing more than a delaying tactic and will never deliver justice to the victim’s family. He pointed out that despite the existence of more than 30 high-resolution CCTV cameras between Krishnalanka Police Station and Swarnapuri, no usable footage has been produced. He also questioned the absence of basic legal records such as the arrest memo, medical examination reports and CCTV backups, stating that every crucial piece of evidence has been destroyed.</p><p>He asserted that the case cannot be limited to the arrest of CI Nagaraju alone and demanded a probe into the role of all personnel present at the station on the day of the incident. He further said that the Vijayawada Police Commissioner and the DGP must also be brought under the ambit of investigation, as such actions could not have occurred without the knowledge of senior officers. Stating that justice cannot be achieved through the SIT, Narendra demanded that the Sai Krishna lock-up death case be immediately handed over to the CBI.</p>