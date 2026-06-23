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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police detain circle inspector Nagaraju in Gade Sai Krishna custodial death case

Though Nagaraju was suspended a few days earlier, he was formally taken into custody on Tuesday from his home in Singh Nagar.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshPolice

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