Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police on the look out for Ram Gopal Varma, director says ready to appear 'digitally' for probe

It remains unclear whether the police were looking for the controversial film director to arrest him or issue a notice.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 14:02 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us