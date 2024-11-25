Andhra Pradesh police on the look out for Ram Gopal Varma, director says ready to appear 'digitally' for probe

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra police have been searching for maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. </p><p>It remains unclear whether the police were looking for the controversial film director to arrest him or issue a notice. A few days ago, Maddipadu police in Prakasam district booked Varma for sharing objectionable content against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members on social media.</p><p>He had already missed previous summons to appear before the police for questioning. Varma has been absconding since Monday morning, suspecting he will face arrest. </p><p>On Monday morning, Maddipadu police reached Varma's residence in Jubilee Hills. However, Varma was not present at his home and had turned off his phone. Varma's advocates reportedly informed the police that he would participate in virtual questioning.</p> .Director Ram Gopal Varma seeks more time to appear for probe before Andhra police.<p>Ram Gopal Varma was accused of allegedly posting derogatory content targeting Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and his wife, Brahmani, during the promotions of his film, Vyuham, a few years ago when YSRCP was in power.</p><p>Several cases were registered against him across the state. After receiving the first notice from the police, Varma sought protection from arrest by approaching the High Court. </p><p>He requested additional time to appear for police questioning, citing his involvement in a pre-scheduled film shoot. The high court had dismissed his petition and asked him to first appear before the police or seek some time.</p>