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Andhra Pradesh police open fire on accused who slit minor girl's throat

The incident occurred in the Ranibagh forest area along the Mydukuru–Badvel road at around 11.30 pm on Friday.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 07:47 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra PradeshmurderAccused

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