<p>Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Police </a>opened fire on a 19-year-old man accused of murdering a minor girl by slitting her throat, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Venkateshwarlu, a college student and "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/jilted-lover-bought-9-litres-of-sulphuric-acid-threw-500-gm-on-bengaluru-woman-1109340.html">jilted lover</a>", attacked the girl at her residence in Agraharam on Friday when she was alone, police said.</p>.<p>During an operation to apprehend him, the accused allegedly attempted to attack police personnel with a knife. In response, police opened fire, said Mydukuru Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendra Prasad.</p>.<p>“He tried to attack the police, and in that process, three rounds were fired. One bullet struck his leg, injuring him,” Prasad told PTI.</p>.Murder accused shot dead in police encounter in Agra.<p>The incident occurred in the Ranibagh forest area along the Mydukuru–Badvel road at around 11.30 pm on Friday.</p>.<p>Two constables sustained injuries to their hands during the confrontation, police said.</p>.<p>The accused is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS, Kadapa.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case in connection with the attack on the constables and have also invoked relevant provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 related to murder.</p>