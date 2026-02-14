Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh presents Rs 3.32 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27 with focus on growth and welfare

In the budget the Government of Andhra Pradesh has also announced that men with disabilities will soon be eligible for free bus travel under the newly launched “Indra Dhanassu” programme.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 15:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 15:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshState budgetwelfare

Follow us on :

Follow Us