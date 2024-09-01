Andhra Pradesh rains: 13,227 people from 294 villages evacuated, says Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday said 13,227 people were evacuated from 294 villages in five districts due to torrential downpours in the past two days.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the weather situation with senior officials and asked them to incorporate technologies such as drones to assess the deluge and accordingly plan the relief works.

Meanwhile, the depression over north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, which has been causing heavy rainfall over the past two days, moved northwestwards to cross the southern state's coast near Kalingapatnam in the wee hours of Sunday, said a India Meteorological Department official.