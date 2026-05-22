<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> has recorded over 300 suspected heatstroke cases as temperatures spiked from the start of March to mid-May. </p><p>The State reported 325 suspected heatstroke cases between March 1 and May 19 – with roughly a third of them reported since the start of May.</p><p><strong>Here are some details:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Heatstroke is caused by body overheating which can trigger confusion, dizziness, nausea, seizures, loss of consciousness and organ failure if not treated promptly.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Authorities have advised people to stay indoors between 11 am and 4 pm. Heatwaves and extreme temperatures are at their peak durng this time. </p></li></ul>.Heatwave alert: Govt issues health advisory amid rising temperatures.<ul><li><p>State authorities advised people to avoid going outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm as "heatwaves and extreme temperatures are at their peak".</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Delhi and large parts of northern India are also forecast to face "heatwave to severe heatwave conditions" between May 22 and 27, India's weather office said on Friday.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Two heatstroke patients have been admitted to a state-run hospital in Delhi and were critical, local media reported.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Severe heat has led to patients with diarrhoea and dehydration lining up at hospitals in some parts of the country and triggered water shortages in the western state of Gujarat.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The India Meteorological Department declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the plains and 30 C (86 F) in hilly regions, and is 4.5 C to 6.4 C above normal, or touches 45 C.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The highest maximum temperature of 48 C (118 F) so far this year was reported in Banda in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh this week, local media said.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>India recorded more than 7,000 suspected heatstroke cases and 14 deaths between March and June last year. Over the same period in 2024, there were 40,000 suspected cases and 110 deaths.</p> </li></ul>.<p>Delhi experienced searing heat on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 31.9 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches above the season's average.</p><p>The India Meteorological Department has predicted a heat wave for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 46 degrees Celsius.<br></p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>