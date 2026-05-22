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Andhra Pradesh records over 300 suspected heatstroke cases as summer temperatures spike

Andhra Pradesh reported 325 suspected heatstroke cases between March 1 and May ‌19 – with roughly a ​third of them reported since the start of May.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTemperaturesummerHeatstroke

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