Andhra Pradesh to offer Rs 25k for every additional birth to boost population

For a third child, parents get an additional Rs 1,000 monthly nutrition incentive up to age five, free education till 18 in public/residential schools, and wellness benefits.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 15:17 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 15:17 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduPopulation growth

