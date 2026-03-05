<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh is aiming to encourage families to have more than one child. The state unveiled a draft "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/population">Population</a> Management" policy on Thursday, offering financial incentives for childbirth, Rs 25,000 for every second child or more at delivery under the "Poshan Shiksha Suraksha Package." </p><p>For a third child, parents get an additional Rs 1,000 monthly nutrition incentive up to age five, free education till 18 in public/residential schools, and wellness benefits.</p><p>The government will scrap sterilization incentives calling them "perverse", slashing reliance below 50 per cent of current levels from targets and coercion to "population care," where the state enables and families decide.</p>.India's population touches 1.46 billion, fertility drops below replacement rate: UN report.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a>'s TFR fell from 3.0 in 1992-93 to 1.5 now and by 2047, government believes that the 60+ age group will rise to 23 per cent from the current 10 per cent of the overall population</p><p>Expressing alarm over the TFR drop from 3.0 in 1993 to 1.5, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> while unveiling the draft policy of population management in state assembly on Thursday warned it threatens growth via fewer young workers, mirroring the aging crisis in Japan, South Korea, and Italy.</p><p>Naidu announced the draft in the assembly Thursday, hailing incentives as a "game changer" for population efforts. As per 2023 data with the state, 6.70 lakh births occur yearly and unchecked, elderly ratio hits 23 per cent by 2047. Female workforce participation is 31 per cent and has been targeted to reach 59 per cent for 15 per cent GSDP boost.</p><p>The policy introduces a five-pillar lifecycle of Matrutva, Shakti, Naipunyam, Kshema, Sanjeevani. Matrutva Centres of Excellence will provide IVF via PPP and C-sections will be discouraged. Childcare for every 50 kids, pink toilets, she-cabs for safety and Rs 172 crore for working women's hostels in Visakhapatnam are also part of the policy. To spur births a 12-month parental leave, 2 months paternity leave for fathers will be introduced.</p>.From control to sustainability: The new population imperative.<p>To aid 11.7 lakh infertile couples, IVF clinics via PPP in public facilities and subsidise ART will be introduced. To implement the policy, a Chief Minister-chaired high-powered committee, Chief Secretary task force, and monthly Praja Vedikas will be established.</p><p>"This is human capital investment with 10x returns, making Andhra healthy, wealthy, happy," Naidu said.</p><p>The draft goes public for 30 days' feedback as Andhra shifts from control to care amid TFR 1.5 below 2.1 replacement.</p><p>Policy warns demographic window closes by 2040; as AP's median age 32.5 against India's 28.4.</p>