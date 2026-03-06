<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a> government will soon restrict social media access for children under 13. </p><p>Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> announced that the government is considering steps to enforce the ban, likely within the next 90 days, following a proposal from IT Minister Nara Lokesh.</p><p>Naidu added that officials are also discussing regulations for the 13-16 age group and will decide after building wider consensus. </p><p>He emphasised the government's commitment to shielding children from social media's negative impacts and protecting their well-being.</p><p>“We will discuss with everyone and take a decision on what measures to implement for the 13-16 age group. Our government is committed to ensuring our children do not suffer due to social media. Technology acts as a weapon when used properly, but becomes destructive to lives when it enslaves us,” Naidu said in the Assembly on Friday.</p><p>First time at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos in January IT Minister Nara Lokesh shared his views on children's social media usage and the Andhra Pradesh government's plan to ban social media for children below a certain age.</p><p>A Group of Ministers (GoM) in Andhra Pradesh, formed by Naidu in early September 2025 to bolster social media accountability, recently directed officials to study child-protection policies in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and France. </p><p>The panel aims to recommend a new bill addressing gaps in existing laws on online vitriol and misinformation.</p><p>TDP, which is NDA's key ally, has also been pushing for a national policy on age-based regulation of social media for children. TDP's floor leader in Lok Sabha, Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, few days ago met union I & B minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw and submitted a representation drawing attention to the growing and overwhelming concern regarding children's safety on social media platforms.</p><p>In his letter, the MP highlighted alarming data pointing to excessive social media usage among Indian children and adolescents, linking it to anxiety, depression, self-harm, cyberbullying, and online psychological distress.</p>.Andhra govt to ban social media for children under 13 years .<p>Krishna Devarayulu said that in India, nearly 90 per cent of children aged 14-16 have access to smartphones at home, and over 75 per cent actively use social media, largely for recreational consumption. </p><p>Studies indicate that more than 60 per cent of minors have experienced online bullying, and nearly half are exposed to age-inappropriate or harmful content.</p><p>Excessive social media use has been increasingly linked to rising anxiety, depression, and self-harm among adolescents, even as platforms continue to collect and monetise children's data without adequate safeguards.</p><p>Australia has enacted a ban on social media access for children under 16, while Denmark, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand are actively considering or advancing similar age-based restrictions as part of broader online safety frameworks.</p><p>Government sources said NGOs have been roped in to analyse psychological and behavioral impacts on children under 16 from social media exposure, given their limited maturity to process online content. As regulation falls under central jurisdiction, the state is exploring a special local law.</p><p><strong>Karnataka imitating Andhra: Lokesh</strong></p><p>In a related development, Lokesh accused the Karnataka government of imitating Andhra Pradesh after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a similar social media ban for children during his budget speech in the state assembly today.</p><p>"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," Lokesh posted on social media minutes after Siddaramaiah's announcement.</p><p>"Glad to see Karnataka considering restrictions on social media for those under 16 - an idea we had proposed earlier in Andhra Pradesh to protect young minds from the darker side of the digital world. Sometimes good ideas travel fast. Wishing them success in taking it forward," Lokesh said.</p>