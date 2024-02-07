Andhra presents vote on account budget with outlay of Rs 2.86 lakh crore

During his budget speech, the Finance Minister spoke about initiatives taken up by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of the decentralization of administration, good governance, welfare of the people and development of industry and infrastructure.

He cited the initiatives of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (Governance at door step) and the setting up of 15,004 village and ward secretariats having 1, 35,000 employees and appointment of 2, 66,000 volunteers to serve people at their doorstep apart from enhancing the number of districts from 13 to 26 and the revenue divisions from 52 to 77,

In the educational sector, digitalization of class rooms, CBSE syllabus, English medium and training in future skills were introduced besides signing MoU with the International Baccalaureate (IB) for imparting training in modern subjects to make the students globally competitive, he said.

Programmes like Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu and welfare initiatives like Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Videshi Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Gorumudda have transformed the educational system improving literacy and GER ratio. Students from the weaker sections are now able to pursue higher education in top universities abroad, he said.

Dwelling at length on welfare, he said so far the government has disbursed Rs 2, 53,000 cr under DBT welfare schemes and Rs 1,68,000 cr under non-DBT welfare schemes with full transparency and spent Rs 84,731 cr towards social pensions for 66, 35,000 beneficiaries.

On the infrastructure and development front, Rajendranath said government is constructing four sea ports, 10 fishing harbours and six fish land centers besides taking up the works of Bhogapuram International airport, developing state highways, connecting 11, 254 villages through broadband services, establishing 17 new medical colleges and encouraging setting up of green energy plants.