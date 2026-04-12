<p>Piridi (Andhra Pradesh): A techie from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>, working in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>, died in an accident at a waterfall in California while on a trip with friends, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna, was a native of Piridi village in Vizianagaram district.</p>.<p>"The techie died in an accident during a visit to a waterfall in California," the official told PTI.</p>.Bengaluru techie drowns in Cauvery river near Srirangapatna.<p>The incident left relatives and villagers in shock.</p>.<p>The techie is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi.</p>.<p>TDP MLA R V S K K Rangarao spoke to Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, seeking early repatriation of the body.</p>