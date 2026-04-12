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Andhra techie dies while visiting waterfall in California with friends

The techie is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsCaliforniaAndhra PradeshDeathIndian National

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