JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra train accident: PM speaks to railway minister, takes stock of situation

'The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon,' the PMO tweeted.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 17:10 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

At least six persons have died and 25 were injured in the accident involving two trains, according to officials.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected, it said.

"The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," the PMO tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 October 2023, 17:10 IST)
Train accidentIndia NewsNarendra ModiAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT