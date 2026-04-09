<p>Amaravati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy ordered a crackdown on bus safety violations, resulting in seizure of a vehicle and imposition of challans during inspections in Guntur district, a source in the Transport department said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The enforcement drive follows a string of bus accidents in recent months across the state, which have raised concerns over passenger safety and scrutiny of transport safety standards.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the Minister conducted surprise inspections at Khaza Toll Plaza, where more than 20 buses were examined, one vehicle was seized for lacking proper documents and safety standards, and challans were imposed on 15 buses.</p>.Andhra bus accidents: Four disasters kill 45 within six months.<p>"Officials were instructed to impose strict bus safety norms for the safety of passengers... these inspections are part of the government’s efforts to reduce road accidents, improve transparency, and ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers," the source told PTI.</p>.<p>The Minister emphasised strict adherence to safety standards, proper documentation, and compliance with transport regulations by bus operators and staff, he said.</p>.<p>During the drive, officials examined fitness certificates, condition of buses, driving licence details, speed regulations, and duty norms followed by drivers and staff.</p>.<p>Special focus was also placed on passenger facilities, including ticketing systems, seating arrangements, and availability of safety equipment for emergency situations.</p>.<p>Stringent enforcement measures are being implemented to enhance road safety and such inspections will continue across the state.</p>.<p>Awareness was created among passengers on the importance of rule compliance, transparency, and ensuring safe travel. </p>