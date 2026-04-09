Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Transport Minister orders crackdown on private buses after spate of accidents

The enforcement drive follows a string of bus accidents in recent months across the state, which have raised concerns over passenger safety and scrutiny of transport safety standards.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us