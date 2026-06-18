Andhra woman techie dies under suspicious circumstances in Mussoorie home stay

<p>Hyderabad: The parents of a woman techie from Andhra Pradesh are demanding a thorough investigation into their daughter's mysterious death in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, with suspicion falling on her husband.</p><p>Parupudi Radha Gayatri, a 27-year-old newlywed software engineer, was found dead under at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti Road on June 15, while on vacation with her husband, Somayajula Sri Charan. </p>.Mystery deepens over disappearance of youth in alleged police custody in Andhra Pradesh.<p>Uttarakhand Police said she was found naked inside the room with bloodstains on the bed sheet while the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.</p><p>The couple had checked into the homestay on the night of June 13. They had married on November 8, 2025, and both families originally hail from Visakhapatnam. At the time of their wedding, Sri Charan was working in Pune while Gayatri was based in Hyderabad. She had recently joined a new company in Gurugram and, in February this year, relocated to East Kidwai Nagar in Delhi to stay with her in-laws. Her husband, a techie with Deloitte, continued to be based in Pune.</p>. <p>A few days before the incident, the couple had travelled to Mussoorie and were staying at Hotel Kiana's. Gayatri remained in regular contact with her parents throughout the trip. However, on the morning of June 14, she reportedly did not wake up, and at around 10am, her husband informed the family that she had passed away.</p><p>The post-mortem was conducted at Coronation Hospital, Dehradun, following which her body was handed over to the family on June 15. She was taken to her native village of Mamidipalli in Vizianagaram District, where the last rites were performed on June 16.</p><p>Her mother, Satyavathi, has painted a deeply troubling picture of the marriage. "Given the sudden and unexpected nature of her death, we strongly believe the circumstances warrant a thorough and impartial investigation," she said, alleging a sustained pattern of harassment, control, and psychological abuse. She met senior police officials in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday seeking probe into the incident. </p><p>According to Satyavathi, Sri Charan displayed extreme jealousy and controlling behavior from the very early days of the marriage. While the couple lived in Hyderabad, he monitored CCTV footage of their residence with the help of the building watchman to track visitors. He also allegedly planted a tracking device in Gayatri's handbag without her knowledge or consent, a device that was eventually discovered when a security check at her office triggered an alert. He frequently accused her of extramarital relationships and subjected her to persistent mental harassment.</p><p>After her move to Delhi, his surveillance reportedly intensified. He would demand video calls during her commute in office cabs and even during working hours, insisting she show him her surroundings and colleagues, conduct that interfered with her professional duties and caused her significant emotional distress.</p><p>"In front of both families, however, he portrayed himself as a caring and respectable husband, carefully concealing his actual conduct," Satyavathi said. </p><p>"His actions reflect excessive control, deep mistrust, and psychological abuse, which may have contributed to her mental suffering. Despite repeatedly questioning Sri Charan about the circumstances of her death, he failed to provide any clear answers and remained silent," she said.</p><p>Gayatri's father, P Sudhakar, also dismissed the husband's claim that she had suffered a brain stroke. "She was absolutely healthy. I want a proper inquiry," he said.</p>