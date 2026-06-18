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Andhra woman techie dies under suspicious circumstances in Mussoorie home stay

Uttarakhand Police said she was found naked inside the room with bloodstains on the bed sheet while the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:15 IST
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Parupudi Radha Gayatri with her husband Somayajula Sri Charan.

Parupudi Radha Gayatri with her husband Somayajula Sri Charan.

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Published 18 June 2026, 13:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCrimeAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh News

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