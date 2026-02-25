<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/2">Andhra Pradesh</a> IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nara-lokesh">Nara Lokesh</a> has dismissed allegations of any connection between his family's Heritage Group and VSR Aviation. </p><p>He noted that Heritage Fin Lease, established in 1996, provided financing to VSR Aviation in 2022 just like many other companies. </p><p>The accusations stem from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>'s death in a VSR Aviation private jet crash in Baramati a few days ago. </p><p>Ajit's nephew, Rohit Pawar, has claimed ties between VSR Aviation and the Nara family's Heritage Group which were also taken up by the Opposition YSRCP to target TDP. </p><p>Heritage Dairy group is run by his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari and wife Nara Brahmani.</p>.'Plane did not crash due to visibility issue': Rohit Pawar questions aviation company over uncle Ajit Pawar's death.<p>"Did we dream that day we would come to power, our MP would become Aviation Minister, Ajit Pawar would board a VSR flight, and it would crash?" Lokesh questioned while in a freewheeling chat with reporters in the corridors of the state assembly on Wednesday.</p><p>He challenged, "Are we astrologers?" He said he doesn't need to respond to every baseless accusation made by YSRCP. Lokesh firmly said that he would provide bold answers to every question that requires clarity.</p>