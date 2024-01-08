Andhra Pradesh shrimp farmers in choppy waters over costs and competition

“Feed bag, which used to cost Rs 800 10 years ago, is now around Rs 2,700-Rs 2,800. Similarly costs of medicine, seed, man power, land lease and electricity charges have gone up manifold in the last 10 years. However, the price we are getting per 100 or 40 count remains the same. The last three years have been the worst," said Devarapalle Bala Venkata Subramanyam who did shrimp farming in 10 acres in Amalapuram and in another 10 acres in Machilipatnam.