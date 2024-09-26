Laddu row: Nandini appointed 'exclusive' ghee supplier of Tirupati

Amid the row over Tirupati laddu ensuing allegations of animal fat being used for their preparation, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appointed Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini as the ghee supplier to the temple.

"Tirupati TTD officials have informed us that only Nandini ghee will be used in the laddus made at Tirupati. It's a proud moment for us that Nandini, the pride of Karnataka, will be part of the Tirupati laddus. We are happy to serve the Tirupati Tirumala Temple," KMF President Bheema Naik, told India Today.

DH earlier reported that Karnataka Milk Producers Federation (KMF) has resumed supplying its famous Nandini Ghee to TTD for the preparation of Srivari Laddus. KMF had previously failed to meet the tender guidelines and stopped supplying ghee to TTD for a few years. After resuming the supply, TTD received the first consignment of Nandini ghee on Wednesday.

TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao had said a four-member expert committee has been set up to speed up the purchase of quality ghee which includes Dr Surendranath, Dr Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Swarnalata, and Dr Mahadevan, who possess a vast knowledge in this area.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has also mandated testing of temple prasadam and specified the use of only Nandini ghee for the preparation.

The issue came to light after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged on September 18 that the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupati laddus. Naidu subsequently announced a Special Investigation Team would probe these claims.

As the controversy continues to reverberate nationwide, various quarters are demanding steps to safeguard the sanctity of Hindu temples and their 'prasadam'.

(With DHNS and PTI inputs)

