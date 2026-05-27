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Anonymous devotee donates gold medallions worth Rs 1.1 crore to TTD

'An anonymous devotee from Mysuru donated five gold medallions worth Rs 1.1 crore,' the release said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTirumala Tirupati Devasthanamsdonations

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