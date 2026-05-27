<p>Tirupati: An anonymous devotee from Mysuru on Wednesday donated five gold medallions worth over Rs 1 crore to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirumala-tirupati-devasthanams">TTD</a>, the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, two devotees from Chennai—Gopala Krishna and Purushottam—donated silver ‘nakshatra haratis’ (star-shaped ritual items) weighing 4.5 kg to the deity, according to a press release issued by the temple body.</p>.<p>“An anonymous devotee from Mysuru donated five gold medallions worth Rs 1.1 crore,” the release said.</p>.Chennai devotee donates electric bus to TTD in Andhra Pradesh.<p>The ‘nakshatra haratis’ were handed over to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham at the Ranga Nayakula Mandapam in Tirumala, the release added.</p>.<p>TTD administers the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, widely regarded as the richest Hindu shrine in the world. </p>