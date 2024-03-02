Family trouble: Jagan's cousin urges people not to vote for former's party, urges speedy probe in father's murder

Hyderabad: After his sister Sharmila's volte-face, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing yet another rival from his family in the crucial election season.
This time it is Dr Narreddy Suneetha Reddy, daughter of Jagan's paternal uncle late YS Vivekananda Reddy.
Stating that "there won't be any hope for justice" if Jagan retains power in the state, Suneetha urged the people to not vote for her cousin's party in the ensuing elections.
Launching a scathing attack on Jagan, Suneetha said his role in the murder of her father Vivekananda Reddy should be probed.
"You don't want murderers to rule you. You need a healthy democracy; a democracy that will help the society and uplift the society. I am specifically requesting the people; please don't vote for my brother's party. If they win, there is no hope for justice," Suneetha told reporters on Friday.
Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered on the intervening night of March 14-15, 2019, at his residence in the YS family bastion of Pulivendula in Kadapa district.
The CBI has been probing the murder and has filed multiple charge-sheets against eight accused.
Alleging that there is a serious lapse in the investigation, Suneetha urged the CBI to complete the investigation at the earliest.
She thanked her cousin and APCC chief YS Sharmila, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan for extending support in her fight for justice to bring the murderers of his father to book.
Claiming that Kadapa MP and Jagan's cousin YS Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy are under the CBI scanner, Suneetha Reddy alleged that they are being protected by those in power.
She also urged the central agency to further investigate the whereabouts of Avinash Reddy during the time of the murder and his links to Jagan.
Her comments have evoked strong reactions from the YSRCP. Jagan's top aide and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Suneetha is "parroting the version of Naidu and has become a pawn in the hands of the opposition leader".
However, the TDP on Friday came in strong support of Suneetha, slamming the chief minister for "sabotaging" the investigation.
"The CM must come up with answers to the questions raised by his sister. The CM's cousin Avinash Reddy is an accused and he has also directly or indirectly interfered in the investigation. Jagan has also gone to the extent of filing a criminal case against the investigating CBI officers," TDP national spokesperson Gunapati Deepak Reddy said.
(Published 01 March 2024, 19:21 IST)