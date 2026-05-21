Andhra CM orders urgent steps to bring back Tirupati woman facing harassment in Kuwait

<p>Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to take urgent measures to ensure the safe return of a woman from Tirupati district who was reportedly facing harassment in Kuwait.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister’s directive came in the wake of reports on the plight of Bhaghyavathi, a resident of Thondavada village in Tirupati district, who had travelled to Kuwait earlier this year for employment.</p>.<p>“Officials have been instructed to coordinate with all agencies concerned and ensure the victim (Bhaghyavathi) returns safely to India at the earliest,” said an official press release quoting Naidu.</p>.<p>Bhaghyavathi had gone to Kuwait in February to work as a domestic helper, but was allegedly sent without a valid employment visa by agents, it said.</p>.<p>The woman reportedly informed her family members through a selfie video circulated on social media that she was being subjected to physical and mental harassment and was being pressured to pay money to return home, said the release.</p>.<p>Following the state government’s intervention, Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) initiated discussions with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to facilitate her safe return.</p>.West Asia conflict: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh set up 24x7 helpline amid crisis.<p>Naidu also directed officials to inquire into the role of the agents involved in sending her abroad and initiate legal action if any violations were detected.</p>.<p>Officials of the Tirupati district administration and Chandragiri police are in touch with the victim’s family members and assured them of full support until her safe return, it added. </p>