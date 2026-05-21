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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra CM orders urgent steps to bring back Tirupati woman facing harassment in Kuwait

Following the state government’s intervention, Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) initiated discussions with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to facilitate her safe return.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:53 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:53 IST
India NewsKuwaitChandrababu NaiduTirupatiAndhra Pardesh

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