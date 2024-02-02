AP police seize cash, gold and silver worth Rs 4.47 cr during vehicle checks

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday seized unaccounted cash, gold and silver worth Rs 4.47 crore on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway here while checking vehicles in the run-up to the elections, said an official.

Police seized Rs 1.84 crore cash, 4.4 kg gold worth Rs 2.59 crore and 5 kg silver worth Rs 3.7 lakh from a private travel bus on National Highway 44 in Veldurthi at Amakathadu toll plaza near here this morning.

"On searching a private travel bus, four suspicious persons were present. When they were enquired, we found money, gold and silver in bags and jackets without proper documents," Pathikonda sub-divisional police officer P Srinivasa Reddy told PTI.