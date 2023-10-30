Andhra train tragedy: Kharge takes jibe at Modi Govt, says claims of safety evaporated in thin air

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said and requested Congress workers to provide every possible help.

It seems that all the claims of safety by the Union government, post the Balasore train tragedy have evaporated in thin air, he said.