Arrest those who attacked journalists: Chandrababu Naidu to Andhra DGP

"I request you to nab the culprits and take immediate steps to punish them and the conspirators behind this heinous crime," said Naidu in his letter.

According to the TDP chief, one T Parameshwar Rao, a contributor to News Today was allegedly attacked on February 14 in Amaravati mandal, Palnadu district for exposing 'sand mafia led by the ruling YSRCP leaders'.