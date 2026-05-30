ASI to launch epigraphical study in Nallamala forests to preserve Telugu and Nagari inscriptions

<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ASI">Archaeological Survey of India</a> (ASI) is set to undertake an epigraphical survey of selected areas within the Nallamala forests, in a bid to document and preserve the invaluable historical and cultural heritage embedded in one of South India's last great undisturbed wildernesses.</p><p>The initiative follows a directive from<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=andhra%20pradesh"> Andhra Pradesh</a> Deputy Chief Minister and Forests Minister Pawan Kalyan, who urged the ASI to conduct the survey. It builds on the success of a similar exercise in the Lankamala Reserve Forest of YSR Kadapa district, where nearly 30 inscriptions were uncovered, dating from the 1st century BCE to the 16th century CE, rendered in Brahmi, Shell, Nagari, and Telugu scripts. </p>.<p>That survey also revealed prehistoric rock shelters with paintings believed to be around 10,000 years old, shedding light on ancient pilgrimage routes, the Satavahana period, Buddhist and Shaivite traditions, and early human settlement in the region.</p><p>The forthcoming Nallamala survey will focus primarily on inscriptions in Telugu and Nagari scripts, with findings expected to deepen scholarly understanding of linguistic evolution, ancient kingdoms, and the cultural heritage of South India.</p><p>Spanning five districts across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Nallamala Hills part of the Eastern Ghats and lying south of the Krishna River constitute one of the largest stretches of continuous forest cover in peninsular India, outside of the Western Ghats. </p>.Lakkundi and beyond: Karnataka's heritage beneath beckons.<p>The region is home to the Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, the country's largest, and supports a remarkable diversity of wildlife including tigers, leopards, blackbuck, pangolins, Indian pythons, and king cobras, alongside over 700 animal species and several rare birds. It also harbours endemic flora such as Andrographis nallamalayana and Eriolaena lushingtonii.</p><p>Inaugurating the survey initiative, the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday underscored that forests are repositories not only of rich biodiversity, but also of irreplaceable historical and archaeological assets. He noted that documenting such heritage is vital to preserving the identity and legacy of future generations, and that archaeological sites within forest landscapes could also strengthen community-based ecotourism and foster broader public appreciation for India's cultural past.</p><p>He directed Forest Department officials to extend full cooperation to the ASI team while ensuring that all survey activities remain consistent with wildlife protection and forest conservation objectives.</p><p>The Government of Andhra Pradesh has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding both the natural wealth and cultural heritage found within its forests, pledging that these assets will be conserved, studied, and celebrated for generations to come.</p>