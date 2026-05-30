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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

ASI to launch epigraphical study in Nallamala forests to preserve Telugu and Nagari inscriptions

The initiative follows a directive from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Forests Minister Pawan Kalyan, who urged the ASI to conduct the survey.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:15 IST
India NewsTelanganaAndhra PradeshASIArcheological Survey of IndiaPawan Kalyan

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