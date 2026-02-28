Menu
At least 12 people feared dead in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada fireworks factory blast

The blast, which occurred while workers were making firecrackers on a large scale, ignited a huge fire and trapped many inside. Around 20 workers were at the site at the time.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 10:51 IST
