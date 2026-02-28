<p>Hyderabad: At least 20 persons died and eight others remain in critical condition after a massive explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Samalkot Manda of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.</p><p>The blast ripped through the Suryashree Fire Works unit near the Godavari Canal around 2 pm, while about 50 workers were mixing chemicals on a large scale. It ignited a huge fire that trapped many inside, though five or six workers escaped as they stepped out for lunch before the blast. The explosion's thunderous roar echoed up to five kilometers away, cracking slabs at a nearby private school and scattering body parts 300 to 500 meters from the site.</p>.Chickpet blaze: GBA orders probe, mandatory fire safety measures.<p>Firefighters rushed to the scene, battling flames across six interconnected sheds as thick smoke blanketed the area. Locals assisted in rescue efforts, while police, health, and emergency teams gathered remains of the deceased and transported the injured to hospitals. Some workers jumped into a nearby canal to flee the inferno.</p><p>The injured were rushed to Government General Hospital in Kakinada, where the superintendent reported seven patients with 90-100 per cent burns. In total, 18 people are receiving treatment and police have identified 11 of the deceased, including Adabala Srinu, Kadimpalli Krupamma, Kadimpalli Dhanaraju, Sadhanala Satyavani, Vatluri Ravi, Mandapalli Chinni, Nimmada Karuna, Gampala Manga, Godata Mahesh, Godata Ramu, and Godata Nani.</p><p>"The government has ordered an in-depth inquiry," the MP said. "If lapses by the factory owners are found, strict action will be taken," Kakinada MP said.</p><p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was touring Vizianagaram, cut short his trip to review the situation with senior officials. He visited the site and later met the injured at the hospital.</p>