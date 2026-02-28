<p>Hyderabad: At least 21 people were killed and several others remained in critical condition following a massive explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Samalkot Mandal of Kakinada district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p><p>The blast, which occurred while workers were making firecrackers on a large scale, ignited a huge fire and trapped many inside. </p>.Chhattisgarh factory blast: Kiln sealed at steel plant after probe finds safety lapses.<p>Fire department personnel rushed to the scene and are battling the flames, with locals providing assistance. The injured are being rushed to hospitals via ambulances, while several with severe burns are in critical condition. The explosion's force scattered bodies and damaged nearby buildings.</p><p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he has spoken with senior officials and instructed them to provide immediate assistance to those affected. "We are monitoring relief measures and stand with the bereaved families," Naidu added.</p><p>"If there are any violations by the fire works factory management, strict action would be taken," Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas said.</p>